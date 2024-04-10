Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.47

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 231107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,630,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,249,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,556,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,527,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.