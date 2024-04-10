Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises 2.8% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,541,000 after acquiring an additional 96,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 146.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 603,743 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 6.7 %

HASI traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. 352,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HASI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.