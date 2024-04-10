Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 354.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 93,375 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,317,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,606,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,863,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $290.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

