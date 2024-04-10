Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Buys New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.56. The company had a trading volume of 294,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,569. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.