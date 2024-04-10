Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 362,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 363,865 shares.The stock last traded at $29.98 and had previously closed at $30.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRMY. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 534,795.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,565,000 after buying an additional 1,224,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after purchasing an additional 829,234 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 791,370 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,758,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2,132.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 501,809 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

