Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Harmony Gold Mining has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

HMY stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

