Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.
Harmony Gold Mining has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
HMY stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Gold Mining
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Gold Mining
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.