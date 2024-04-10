Harry Abraham Hyman Acquires 74,890 Shares of Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Stock

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 74,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £68,898.80 ($87,202.63).

Primary Health Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 92.35 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,617.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Primary Health Properties Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109 ($1.38).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 35,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.30) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.33) price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Primary Health Properties

About Primary Health Properties

(Get Free Report)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.