HC Wainwright Comments on Traws Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRAW)

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Traws Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Traws Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Traws Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Traws Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRAW opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Traws Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

About Traws Pharma

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib.

