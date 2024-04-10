Head-To-Head Survey: Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) & Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Replimune Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Replimune Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -42.94% -35.80% Zura Bio N/A -82.30% -66.71%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Replimune Group and Zura Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Replimune Group and Zura Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zura Bio 0 0 4 1 3.20

Replimune Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.25, suggesting a potential upside of 439.15%. Zura Bio has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 492.06%. Given Zura Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Replimune Group and Zura Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$174.28 million ($3.16) -2.30 Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A

Summary

Replimune Group beats Zura Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

