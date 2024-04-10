Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 1,758.5% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $17.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3332 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

