Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 0.7 %
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.55 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0745934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
