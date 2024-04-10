HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

HI (HI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. HI has a market cap of $1.43 million and $202,045.32 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00013734 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,358.57 or 0.99973712 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011470 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00128075 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051586 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $182,210.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

