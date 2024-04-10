HI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $194,501.09 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00013878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001487 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00015585 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,151.12 or 1.00522934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011363 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00132043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051586 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $182,210.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

