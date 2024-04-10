High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE PCF opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $6.96.
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
