Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.11

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 125000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Highland Copper Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Highland Copper (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Highland Copper Company Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

