Hologic’s (HOLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,183,000 after purchasing an additional 216,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

