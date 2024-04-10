holoride (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. holoride has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and $74,128.89 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.99 or 0.05046338 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00067670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00022546 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00015439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003780 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01381238 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $52,036.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

