Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.33

Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.33 and last traded at $65.36, with a volume of 340627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HHH

Howard Hughes Trading Down 6.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $335.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,891,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,259,000 after purchasing an additional 193,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,887,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.