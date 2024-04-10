Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Paul Hayes Sells 59,074 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes sold 59,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.00), for a total transaction of £513,353.06 ($649,731.76).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Paul Hayes bought 3,964 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.00) per share, with a total value of £34,447.16 ($43,598.48).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON HWDN traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 876 ($11.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,841. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 605 ($7.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.52). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 838.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 767.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,565.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.77) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.48) to GBX 680 ($8.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.95) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 810.83 ($10.26).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

