Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $8.98

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $9.62. Hut 8 shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 705,961 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $17.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Hut 8 Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $769.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 327.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 5,252,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 754,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

