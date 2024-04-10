IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $519.81 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.