Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 600,000 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 3.05% of Health Catalyst worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,091,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 186,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 124.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 473,323 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 62,010 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of HCAT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 228,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,139. The firm has a market cap of $367.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Guggenheim raised Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

