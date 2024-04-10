Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,312 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Best Buy worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.71. 552,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $3,916,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.