Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,957,000 after purchasing an additional 485,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,697,000 after buying an additional 185,362 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,772,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,457,000 after buying an additional 359,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,564,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,419,000 after buying an additional 201,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,753,000 after buying an additional 676,509 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $57,437.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $57,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $123,590.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,560.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,990. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. 49,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,143. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

