Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 131,610 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 131,610 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded down $5.18 on Wednesday, hitting $327.98. 467,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,826. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $219.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.40 and its 200-day moving average is $341.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.