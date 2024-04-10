Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 48,573 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,573 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $56,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ferguson by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.03. 205,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,945. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $125.76 and a 1-year high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.18 and a 200 day moving average of $185.12.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

