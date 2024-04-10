Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 1,279,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,190,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -914.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

