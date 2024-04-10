indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 590,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,427,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $246,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,208 shares in the company, valued at $211,278.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $246,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,491 shares of company stock worth $730,936. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

