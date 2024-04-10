InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.93

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 5980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

INNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $538.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 690.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

