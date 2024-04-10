Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, an increase of 18,450.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Eyewear stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 105,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. Innovative Eyewear has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Eyewear

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Innovative Eyewear from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

