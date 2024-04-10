Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Buys 15,009 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 15,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,229.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 838,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ANIX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 24,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,858. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,639,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,603 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 73.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 65,961 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

