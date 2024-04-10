Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Buys 15,009 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 15,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,229.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 838,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Anixa Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of ANIX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 24,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,858. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIX
About Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anixa Biosciences
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.