Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Buys 3,241 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £5,088.37 ($6,440.16).

Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON OIT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 156.50 ($1.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,271. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.89. Odyssean Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 133 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 169 ($2.14). The company has a market cap of £182.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,925.00 and a beta of 0.78.

