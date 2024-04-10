Insider Buying: Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Free Report) insider Niranjan (Niran) Peiris purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,300.00 ($43,907.28).
Niranjan (Niran) Peiris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Niranjan (Niran) Peiris acquired 30,000 shares of Peter Warren Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,600.00 ($44,105.96).
Peter Warren Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.14.
Peter Warren Automotive Cuts Dividend
About Peter Warren Automotive
Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited engages in the retail of new and used motor vehicles in Australia. The company also provides vehicle maintenance and repair services, parts, and protection and other aftermarket products; accessories and car care products; and extended service contracts, as well as financing and insurance services.
