Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC) President Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) President Tammy Mccomic sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $19,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Tammy Mccomic sold 394 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $4,743.76.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MXC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. 14,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on MXC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.