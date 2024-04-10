Insider Selling: Nexxen International Ltd. (LON:NEXN) Insider Sells 5,710 Shares of Stock

Nexxen International Ltd. (LON:NEXN – Get Free Report) insider Ofer Druker sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £14,731.80 ($18,645.49).
Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Ofer Druker sold 23,172 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.28), for a total value of £60,015.48 ($75,959.35).
Nexxen International Price Performance
Shares of NEXN opened at GBX 207 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 202.70. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 184.50 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.80 ($2.82).
About Nexxen International
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
