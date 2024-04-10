Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Gap Down to $254.36

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $254.36, but opened at $240.81. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $243.01, with a volume of 356,659 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,619 shares of company stock worth $1,606,732. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

