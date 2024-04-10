International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.2%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.83 and last traded at $189.59. Approximately 371,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,951,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

