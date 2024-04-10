International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.8%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $186.00 and last traded at $187.75. Approximately 588,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,890,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $170.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 160,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,744,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

