International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Game Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IGT. Argus cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $21.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,559 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,590,000 after buying an additional 1,243,514 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in International Game Technology by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after buying an additional 509,722 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after buying an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

