International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.69 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

