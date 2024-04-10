Internet Computer Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $15.68 or 0.00022641 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and approximately $201.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00067667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00015465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,311,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,290,474 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

