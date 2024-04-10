Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IIP.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.01. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.43 and a 52-week high of C$14.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

