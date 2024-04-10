Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.02

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 133666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

