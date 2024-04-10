Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,743 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 700,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,452. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

