Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,803 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,016,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after acquiring an additional 438,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,664,000 after acquiring an additional 744,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 302,877 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 210,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,237. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

