Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJPGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 332,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 266,972 shares.The stock last traded at $22.89 and had previously closed at $22.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 171,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,097,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

