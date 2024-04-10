Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 332,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 266,972 shares.The stock last traded at $22.89 and had previously closed at $22.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 171,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,097,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

