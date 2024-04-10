Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 332,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 266,972 shares.The stock last traded at $22.89 and had previously closed at $22.97.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.