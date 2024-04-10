Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Position Boosted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 188,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 177,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSJR stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $22.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.