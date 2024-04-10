Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 19,002.0% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,302,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance
VKQ traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 91,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,779. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.
Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
