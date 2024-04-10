Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 17,916.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQS traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. 1,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

