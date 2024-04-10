Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $436.28 and last traded at $439.05. Approximately 22,018,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 44,449,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $442.23.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.46.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

