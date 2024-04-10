Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $436.28 and last traded at $439.05. Approximately 22,018,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 44,449,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $442.23.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.46.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
